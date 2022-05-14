Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will report $254.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.80 million and the highest is $255.45 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $225.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,038,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.