Brokerages Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,685 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.03.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

