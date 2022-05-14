Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 18.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 1,439,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,862. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.96.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

