Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.86. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $10.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $11.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

TROW stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

