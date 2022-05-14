Brokerages Anticipate Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.22). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

SKIL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 469,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

