Brokerages Anticipate Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) to post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

NYSE RY traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

