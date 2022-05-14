Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to announce sales of $785.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 34.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 259,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $835.33 million, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

