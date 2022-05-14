Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will post $684.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.70 million to $688.77 million. Cimpress posted sales of $641.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.38. 66,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Cimpress Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.