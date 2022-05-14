Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 74,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

