Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 74,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.28.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
