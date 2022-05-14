Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

NYSE BNL opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 158.21%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

