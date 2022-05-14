Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. 13,773,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,853,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

