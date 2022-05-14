BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSIG. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of BSIG opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,509,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 810,839 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,312,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

