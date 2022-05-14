Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Down 73.7% in April

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the April 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLTS remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,497. Bright Lights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

