Bridge Oracle Tops One Day Volume of $96,891.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $56.94 million and approximately $96,891.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037682 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,970.52 or 2.09559139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008560 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

