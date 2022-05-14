Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Down 3%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 222,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 244,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

