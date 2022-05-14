Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Down 3%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.19. 222,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 244,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.
