BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised BRC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 761,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,409. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

