Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $28.61

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $27.00. Braze shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 7,102 shares traded.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Get Braze alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $2,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.