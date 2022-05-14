Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.
NYSE BYD opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72.
In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
