Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

NYSE BYD opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

