Boyar Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,846 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Conduent worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 1,417,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

