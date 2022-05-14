Boyar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 10,638,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

