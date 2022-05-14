Boyar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 4.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 48,785,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,801,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $283.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

