Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,746 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 562,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.72. 15,906,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,635. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

