Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises 2.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $231.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

