Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:BOX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 2,278,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.15.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
