Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after buying an additional 540,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 480,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 2,278,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.