BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 67.8% in April

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTZI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 431,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,224. BOTS has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd.

