Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $112.71 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

