Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.67% of Boston Properties worth $120,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

