Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $32.53 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $32.53 million and $3.26 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

