Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

Borregaard ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.