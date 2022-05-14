Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borregaard ASA (BRRDF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.