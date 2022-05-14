Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTC:VGGIF) Trading 9.3% Higher

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (OTC:VGGIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTC:VGGIF)

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc produces and sells plant-based frozen and refrigerated meals. Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc was formerly known as Boosh Food Inc and changed its name to Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc in January 2021. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

