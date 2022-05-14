Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $48.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,865. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,185.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,308.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

