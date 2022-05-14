BMO Capital Markets Trims Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Target Price to C$15.00

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPLFF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copperleaf Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

CPLFF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

