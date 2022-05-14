BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Market Perform

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

