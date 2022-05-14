Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 243,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $8,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

