Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blucora has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BCOR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 288,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.12 million, a PE ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 228.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 189,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Blucora during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

