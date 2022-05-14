Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,242,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 526,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 1,507,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

