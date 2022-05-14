Blocery Achieves Market Cap of $5.01 Million (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $297,913.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,012.08 or 0.99955668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00104645 BTC.

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,005,552 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

