BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 59.4% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,599. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,638 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

