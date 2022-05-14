BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 59.4% in April

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,599. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
