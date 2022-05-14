BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.40).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

