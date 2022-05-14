BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 195 ($2.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

