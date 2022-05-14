BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching 15.50. 586,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.58. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.96 and a 1-year high of 29.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.