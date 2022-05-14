Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

