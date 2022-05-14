Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 18.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after buying an additional 392,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,556,000 after buying an additional 58,487 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,254,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,978,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,222,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,045,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

BKI opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

