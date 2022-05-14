BitGreen Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,382.81 (BITG)

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00110434 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00298705 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.