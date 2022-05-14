BitcoinPoS Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $420,587.57 and $20.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,661,112 coins and its circulating supply is 5,449,658 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

