Bitcoin Gold Trading 33.6% Lower This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $18.34 or 0.00062515 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $321.25 million and $6.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00344876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.