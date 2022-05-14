BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.16. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 52,870 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on BVXV. Aegis began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

