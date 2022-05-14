BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Cowen

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.88 million, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $238,889.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,991 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.