Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average is $121.21.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,391,000 after buying an additional 115,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,764 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.